4-way stop installed at Banner, SH-66

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation installed a four-way stop at State Highway 66 and Banner Road on Wednesday, and it is effective, said Canadian County Commissioner Marc Hader.

“I’ve driven there a couple times, and it seems to be functioning well,” he said.

An ODOT representative who monitored the intersection after the change said only one car failed to stop, Hader said.

“It takes a while to socialize drivers to it,” he said.

“There will always be fender-benders, but hopefully nothing more than that.”

The county is working with ODOT to install more signage on Banner Road at the intersection, Hader said.

In addition to installing stop signs on SH 66, ODOT put in cones and barriers narrowing the highway to two lanes as it approaches the intersection.

The state also installed signs alerting drivers to the stop ahead.

The four-way stop is a short-term measure to improve safety at the intersection where Yukon businessman Ray Davis died Nov. 24 after a semi-truck pulled onto SH-66 in front of his motorcycle.

ODOT is still deciding on a long-term solution to implement later this year, the agency said in a statement.

Officials originally favored a traffic signal, but now some ODOT staff members favor a roundabout, County Commissioner Jack Stewart said.

Roundabouts are growing in popularity nationally for traffic calming.

In the wreck that killed Davis, a semi driven by Donald Biffle, 26, failed to stop at a stop sign on Banner Road.

Later, Biffle was charged with negligent homicide.

Candy Schwarz, the daughter of Davis, mounted a publicity campaign for improvements to the intersection.

“Something should have been done years ago,” she said.

In December, the county commissioners passed a resolution agreeing to cooperate with ODOT on safety improvements to the intersection.

This was the third resolution on improvements that the commissioners approved in the past year and a half, noted Hader, the commissioner whose district includes the intersection.

“This is our third and final attempt,” Hader said.

Canadian County agreed to pay 30% of the cost of the final improvements.

That is more than the required 20% county participation in such projects.