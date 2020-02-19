Two MHS seniors named National Merit finalists

Two Mustang High School seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship finalists, putting them in competition for more than 7,600 scholarships worth ove $31 million.

Morgan Askeland and Desiree Ricketts earned the honor based on their scores on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which they took last year as juniors.

Their scores ranked among the 15,000 highest among over 1.6 million test-takers from over 21,000 high schools across the country.

The highest-scoring students, approximately less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, completed an application that included their SAT or ACT scores, an essay and a letter of recommendation by a high school official.

Finalists were then chosen on the basis of academic record, their participation in community and school activities, how they have demonstrated leadership ability, employment and awards and honors they received.

About half of the 15,000 National Merit finalists will win a scholarship.

The winners, called Merit Scholars, are chosen on the basis of accomplishments, skills and potential for college success. Winners are notified on a rolling basis from March to June.

Ricketts is the daughter of Brett and Hong Ricketts. She plans to attend Harvard in the fall, she said.

Askeland is the daughter of Christian and Stephanie Askeland.

She is undecided on where she plans to attend, though her top choices include Yale, the University of Texas at Dallas and the University of Oklahoma.