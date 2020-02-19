Mustang hoops teams assigned to regionals

Mustang High School’s basketball teams have received their regional tournament assignments and will be sent to the Tulsa area next week.

Mustang girls will play Putnam City North at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Class 6A East Regional at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School.

No. 3-ranked Booker T. Wash-ington (20-2) and Owasso (5-17) will play that night at 8 p.m. in the other game.

The Lady Broncos (10-12) will meet a formidable PC North (11-9) squad, which has been slumping, dropping three of its last four games.

“Putnam City North is a good team, and we are excited to play them,” Lady Broncos coach Katie Bass said. “We scrimmaged them and did very well but both of us have grown as teams. We are ready for any competition.”

Putnam North is ranked No. 17 in Class 6A; Mustang is No. 18.

The losers’ season will end, and the winners will play at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 29. The winner and runner-up will advance to the area tournament the following week.

No. 20-ranked Mustang’s boys team (9-12) will play the 18th-ranked Owasso Rams (10-12) at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 6A East Regional at Jenks High School.

Third-ranked Jenks (18-3) and Ponca City (9-13) will play that night at 8 p.m. in the other game.

“They are a good team. We will have to play well to win,” Mustang coach Scott Hodges said of Owasso, which played in Mustang’s Cornerstone Holiday Classic on Dec. 26-28.

The Rams, coached by former Oklahoma State player Brian Montonati, were in three tight games. They beat Westmoore (54-51) but lost to Midwest City (53-56) and Putnam City (47-49).

The regional’s first-round losers will see their season end, and the winners will play at 7 p.m. Feb. 29. The winner and runner-up then will advance to the area tournament the following week.