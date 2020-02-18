Patriots win district title, Cole sets record

A 44-point outing by Kirk Cole led the way for the Southwest Covenant Patriots on Saturday as they knocked off Sentinel to win the district championship.

Cole, who set a school record, scored at least nine points in each quarter for the Patriots (14-5), who won the game 78-54.

Cole’s night included five 3-pointers, along with 13 2-pointers. He was also three-of-four from the charity stripe.

Senior Will Haas added 16 points for the Patriots, including four 3-pointers, while Tyler Kelly added nine points.

The Patriots jumped out to an early first quarter lead and never looked back, leading 16-10.

By the end of the first half, the Patriots had extended the lead to 39-22 behind Cole’s hot shooting night. He scored 15 of his 44 points in the period.

He also added 10 points in the third quarter, when the Patriots racked up another 22 points.

By the end of the third quarter, Southwest Covenant was up 51-37.

Sentinel was led by Jack Wootton, who finished the night with 17 points, including five 3-pointers.

Lance Green added 16 points for the Bulldogs.

Southwest Covenant played almost foul-free basketball, sending Sentinel to the charity stripe just three times, where they were only one-of-three.

The win advances Southwest Covenant, who had a first-round bye, to the regional tournament on Thursday where they will be play Arapaho-Butler.

Arapaho advanced to the tournament by defeating Sterling 54-29.

Arapaho-Butler will host the game, which is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Arapaho-Butler is ranked No. 9 in Class A.

Meanwhile, the Lady Patriots’ season came to an end over the weekend with a 49-45 first-round loss to Sentinel.

The Lady Patriots finished the season with a 4-14 record.