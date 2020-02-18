Investigation continues in crash that killed Canadian County deputy

By TERRY GROOVER and CHRIS EVERSOLE

Funeral services have been set for a Canadian County sheriff’s deputy who died in a car accident on Friday.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said services for Lt. Shirley Lanning will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Henderson Hills Baptist Church in Edmond.

Arrangements are being handled by Baggerly Funeral Home in Edmond.

Lanning’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to Oklahoma Concerns of Police Survivors, 3100 Highland Glenn, Norman, OK 73069.

Lanning died Friday following a head-on collision on Northwest Highway, just west of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

She was on duty at the time, said West.

According to initial police reports, Lanning was traveling west on Northwest Highway when for an unknown reason, she crossed the centerline and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Michael Cline, 41, of Piedmont.

Cline, along with his passenger, Kimberly Cline, 37, of Piedmont, were both taken to area hospitals. They have since been released.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate the crash and that a report is not expected until late this week at the earliest.

Lanning was a background investigator with the sheriff’s office.

West said she had been with his department for several years. She also had worked for the Oklahoma County sheriff’s office, the U.S. marshal’s office and the campus police at the University of Central Oklahoma.

At a press conference following the accident Friday, West said that his colleagues from across the country had expressed their condolences.

“Law enforcement is a close-knit community,” he said, standing outside the sheriff’s office in El Reno. “There’s been an unbelievable response.”

The sheriff said he was having difficulty coping with the situation.

“This is a tough day. I’m still in shock,” he said.

“She’s the last person I would expect to be involved in something like this.”

He said he had known Lanning since the mid-1980s, when she was a jailer for Oklahoma County and he was a highway patrolman.

“She always had a smile, and she made everyone happy,” he said.

West asked for prayers for Lanning’s family, including her husband, David, and for the occupants of the other vehicle.

“Shirley was a dear friend,” he said. “My wife and I would have dinner with her and David.

“This is a very personal loss.”

Cpt. Adam Flowers, Lanning’s supervisor, described her as full of energy.

“Shirley loved every minute of what she was doing,” he said.