Crosby proposes $7M in several capital projects

City Manager Jim Crosby has proposed a $7 million bond package that could help pay for almost a dozen capital improvement projects.

Crosby made his presentation during a city council work session that followed a special meeting on Feb. 11.

The special meeting was to formalize the purchase of the former Lingo Lumber Co. property on N. Fourth Street.

The city agreed earlier this year to purchase the Lingo property for just below $400,000.

The property contains several structures that will eventually be razed.

Crosby said no decisions have been made about the future of the property, although additional downtown parking is certainly on the list.

The city was scheduled to close on the deal Friday, which meant approval to sign the paperwork could not wait until this week’s regular meeting.

Meanwhile, Crosby spent about an hour going over a variety of capital improvement projects the city currently has underway as well as others that are planned.

Some of the projects planned for the 2020 capital improvement bonds have been in the planning stages for a number of years, Crosby said.

Those include the second phase of widening and improving State Highway 4, improved parking at Taylor Park and improvements to 11th Street between the railroad tracks and the North Canadian River Bridge.

Other projects include adding right turn lanes on to Garth Brooks from the on-ramps from Interstate 40 and building a new emergency operations center.

Crosby has estimated the costs of the projects at $7 million.

The second phase of SH-4 improvements include widening the road between Main Street to about Ash to five lanes and then having the road narrow back to a super two-lane as it makes its way to Wagner Road.

The funds also will help pay the cost of purchasing rights-of-way and relocating utilities.

Crosby said the city is currently in negotiations with property owners in the area, but are not hopeful that litigation can be avoided.

The city has estimated the cost of the project, which is expected to begin in 2022, at $3,057,000.

Meanwhile, another major project is the construction of a new EOC. The concrete reinforced building would be constructed adjacent to the Yukon Police Station and would house all of the city’s law enforcement servers.

It would operate on an autonomous electrical system and would including natural gas-powered backup generators.

Officials said the building, which is expected to cost about $1.8 million to complete, would be constructed to withstand virtually any type of disaster, including an EF 5-rated tornado.

The current EOC, which is in the police department, also is in a concrete bunker, but isn’t considered to be a stand-alone system.

Crosby also is proposing improvements to parking at Taylor Park, which is located on 11th Street.

The park is home to numerous soccer fields, the Southwest Covenant football field as well as the Spirit League baseball facility.

Crosby said an expanded parking area is being considered near the Spirit League field. It would be handicap accessible.

There also are plans to improve the entrance to the west side of the park, where a BMX race course and a RC race track are located.

In all, Crsoby said he expects that project to cost $611,000.

Two additional road projects are on the list: Improvements on 11th Street and right turn lanes onto Garth Brooks.

Crosby said he hopes to have 11th Street rebuilt this summer so the road is ready to handle the additional traffic that is likely once work on SH-4 truly gets underway.

The Garth Brooks’ project is one of several that are currently under way that would help improve traffic flow on the heavily traveled roadway.

The city began the process of adding left turn lanes at Health Center Parkway and WestEnd Pointe earlier this month.

Those roads will be essential in the near future as the Frisco Road interchange become reality over the next two years.

Crosby said he expects to see several businesses, including possibly housing, develop behind the hospital in the future.

As of now, Health Center Parkway would be the only option to enter or exit the area.

The Garth Brooks project has a pricetag of $500,000.

Other projects being considered, but not yet budgeted, include repairs to the city’s water treatment facility, adding playground at Freedom Park; creation of a dog park; and reconstructing and widening Garth Brooks from Vandament to NW 10th St.

Among the projects that Crosby envisions for the future:

A new library and multigenerational center that could be located on property the city had planned to use for a soccer complex. Crosby said the facility would not only include a substantially bigger library, but also would have a family activity center that includes an aquatics facility. It is possible the school district would partner on the facility so its swim teams coud use the pool.

An activity center at Chisholm Trail Park that could be used for parties, receptions, weddings and other events was on the list;

A walking and biking trail along Garth Brooks from Main Street to Yukon Avenue. The project already has received federal funding and is in the final planning stages;

Traffic signal coordination along Garth Brooks Boulevard to improve flow. The city already is working with the signal manufacturer on a solution to the problem.

Several sidewalk projects also are in the planning stages, Crosby said.