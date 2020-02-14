Regional pairings split Yukon cagers

The Yukon High School basketball teams are going in different directions for the playoffs.

With only two games remaining in the regular season, the boys basketball team has been assigned to the East Bracket, while the girls teams will stay closer to home.

The Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association released the brackets late Thursday.

According to the boys’ bracket, Yukon, which is ranked 19th, will face Sapulpa in the opening round of the playoffs.

Sapulpa is unranked and has a 9-11 record, having most recently dropped a heartbreaker to Union 56-53 on

Tuesday.

They were scheduled to play Owasso on Friday.

The Yukon-Sapulpa game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa.

The winner will then play the winner of the Booker T. Washington-Bartlesville game at 7 p.m. Saturday at B.T. Washington.

Meanwhile, the Yukon girls will play in the West Regional, where they will face perennial favorite Midwest City.

The Lady Bombers are 13-6 and ranked No. 12 in the state. They have won five of their last six gams with their ownly loss coming at the hands of Ponca City on Feb. 7.

Despite a record of 8-11 on the season and coming off a 50-43 win over Southmoore earlier this week, the Millerettes are continuing to show improvement.

That is something coach Roy Wyckoff has said he is proud of.

The Millerettes, however, will face a challenge against Midwest City.

The winner of the Yukon-Midwest City game, which will be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Moore High School, will face the winner of the Moore-Southmoore game.

That crosstown rivalry game will be played at 8 p.m.

Moore has a 15-4 record and is ranked No. 5 in the state.

Southmoore is unranked with a 1-18 record.

The regional championship game is to be played Feb. 29 at 1:30 p.m., also at Moore.

Meanwhile, in the small-school division, Southwest Covenant and Union City have been placed in the same area.

Covenant, which enters with a 15-5 record, will have a bye in the first round and will face the winner of a game between Sentinel and Cheyenne/Reydon. The two teams will meet up this weekend at 8 p.m. at Cheyenne.

Meanwhile, Union City was to face Thomas-Fay-Custer on Friday with the winner advancing to face Vici on Saturday.

In the girls’ bracket, Southwest Covenant and Sentinel were to play Friday for the right to advance to a game against Cheyenne/Reydon on Saturday.

Both games are to be played in Cheyenne.