Canadian County deputy dies in crash

A Canadian County deputy is dead and two other people were seriously injured early Friday after what appears to have been a head-on collision on Northwest Expressway.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West identified the deputy as Lt. Shirley Lanning.

She had been a background investigator for the sheriff’s office, and had previously worked at that the Oklahoma County sheriff’s office and the University of Central Oklahoma.

“Shirley was loved very much by all who knew and worked with her, and she will be dearly missed.

“Shirley was a dedicated and committed law enforcement professional,” West wrote on the sheriff’s office social media page.

Lanning died in what authorities are describing as an horrific head-on collision that occurred on Northwest Expressway just west of the Kilpatrick Turnpike between Sara Road and Morgan Road.

Maj. Gary Knight, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department, said dispatchers received the first call about the incident at about 9:22 a.m.

Knight said it was unclear whether Lanning was enroute to a call.

She died at the scene.

The others were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

None of the other names of those involved were immediately released.

The highway remained closed late Friday morning as authorities from the Oklahoma City Police Department continued their investigation.

West, officials said, was meeting with Lanning’s family Friday afternoon.