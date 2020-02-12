Wiley, MHS to face Stillwater at Dual State

When Mustang High wrestles Stillwater on Friday in Class 6A Dual State, the Broncos’ John Wiley will be the healthiest he’s been since preseason.

Wiley, the team’s nationally-ranked 145-pounder, has missed large chunks of the season due to two surgeries related to removal of an infected bursa sac behind his right knee.

Second-seeded MHS (14-3) will meet Stillwater (9-2) in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Friday on mat 4 at Enid’s Stride Bank Center.

Wiley, the Broncos’ prize sophomore, is just 6-0 this season after winning last year’s 126-pound state title with a 32-3 mark. He currently is ranked No. 17 nationally by InterMat.

Wiley’s initial surgery in November came on Thanksgiving weekend.

“I actually had two surgeries,” Wiley said. “About a month after the original, I bent down and it popped and tore the soft tissue.

“Now I’m having to get it drained (of fluid) each week because it keeps filling.”

Wiley aggravated the injury after winning four matches Jan. 10-11 in the Geary Tour-nament.

He was cleared to return Jan. 27 and three days later posted an impressive 7-2 victory over Tuttle’s Bryce Dauphin.

It was Wiley’s first match in about three weeks, yet he was in control from start to finish against Dauphin, who entered with a 27-5 record.

“Imagine what he’s like when he’s had more than three days of practice,” Mustang coach Brian Picklo said after the Tuttle dual. “He beat Bryce at Geary and didn’t wrestle nearly as well as he did tonight.”

Like his teammates, Wiley has used the last two weeks to sharpen his game and get healthier as regionals approach.

Mustang has been assigned to the Westmoore regional Feb. 21-22.

Wiley said the surgeries and long layoff affected his endurance and flexibility.

“It doesn’t feel good, but the pain is manageable,” he said of his knee. “I’ve been wrestling so long, the rest of it comes back easily.”

Tate Picklo, the Broncos’ 182-pounder, said it’s exciting having Wiley back in the lineup.

“I love watching John wrestle. I think (his return) boosts the whole team’s confidence,” Tate Picklo said.

Picklo is 31-0 this season and ranked No. 7 by InterMat following his last match, a 7-4 decision of Tuttle’s Luke Surber, who was rated No. 6 but since has dropped to No. 8.

Picklo has won 77 straight matches. He was 46-0 and claimed the 160-pound state crown last season.

Coach Picklo said if Mustang wins its opener at Dual State, it could face a semifinal showdown with third-seeded Choctaw (10-0) at noon Saturday. The Yellowjackets meet Sand Springs (10-7) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Broken Arrow (12-0) is on the other side of the bracket and faces Edmond Memorial (10-7).

In the other quarterfinal, No. 4-seeded Edmond North (9-2) meets Union (6-5).

The semifinals will be at noon Saturday and the championship is at 6:30 p.m.