Wellness fair offers help to the public

The annual wellness fair at the Mustang Town Center on Tuesday was well-attended.

The 40 vendors represented an increase from the 35 last year, said Active Adult Center Director Ashley Patton.

The Breast Health Network provided mobile mammograms from its vehicle parked in Wild Horse Park.

Peggi Givens, a volunteer with the Medicare Assistance Program, told visitors about the program, which is a service of the Oklahoma Insurance Department.

The program is a free and doesn’t sell anything, she said.

It provides counseling on Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Drug Plans and other topics.

The program can be reached at 800-763-2828.

The Canadian County Health Department provided information on its Healthy Living Program.

It includes help through TSET (the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust), which helps people stop smoking and vaping.

While smoking is at an all-time low, vaping is increasing rapidly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the number of vapors increased to an estimated 8.7 million in 2018 from 6.9 million in 2017, said Krystal George, the Health Department’s assistant wellness coordinator.

“It’s pretty scary,” she said.