Yukon wrestlers steamroll Edmond Santa Fe in last home match of season

In their final home match of the season, the Yukon wrestling team wanted to put on a show for their loyal fans.

They had hoped their encounter with Edmond Santa Fe would be entertaining and thrilling. However, for the second week in a row, they faced a team that didn’t put up much of a fight.

Yukon rolled to a 68-12 victory over the Wolves at YHS.

“I don’t like giving up those two falls in the middle,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said.

“But we had two freshman go out there. We had some other freshman line up at some other spots as well, but we’re going out and competing, and we’re getting better and preparing for regionals.”

It was also senior night for the Millers. Being able to see the seniors go out with a win was important to Schneider.

Unlike Del City, which chose not to bring a full team to their match with Yukon, ESF just didn’t have the numbers to compete with a tough Millers squad.

That imbalance showed from the very beginning, when Jackson Bodine picked up a first period pin in the opening match at 106 pounds. He put Jason Ayala on his back in less than a minute before the official slapped the mat.

That was followed up by senior Cooper Mahaffey at 120 pounds. He took care of business with another first period pin against ESF’s Anthony Hudspeth.

Yukon held an 18-0 advantage five minutes into the contest.

The Millers’ Bryce Goucher and Josh Mirkles added convincing wins, and it looked like Santa Fe might get swept on the night.

However, at 145 pounds, the Wolves showed their first sign of life. Yamasi Redeagle took down Hunter Smith with a second period pin for the road team’s first win of the evening.

Santa Fe added another win at 152 pounds.

At 160 pounds, Austin Billy had his hands full with Carter North during his 8-7 win. It was the first match of the evening that went into the third period.

Billy led 5-3 when the final period began, but North picked up a quick escape and closed the gap to 5-4.

Billy came back to take a 7-5 advantage with less than a minute left. However, North was able to get tie the contest at 7-7.

With just three seconds left on the clock, Billy was able to escape from North to earn one final point before the buzzer sounded.

Despite the win, Schneider didn’t feel the match should have been that close.

“He has to learn to follow directions,” Schneider said. “He was in a tough

situation in a certain position, and he has to learn to be more coachable. He’s not listening to what we’re telling him on those situations. That’s causing it to be a close match. If he would follow our directions – follow our procedures in the room – he would (have) come away a lot cleaner and (have had less trouble) finishing that match up.”

The final match of the night saw Nate Hahn pick up another pin for the Millers at 170 pounds over Angel Acevedo.

Yukon closes out the regular season Tuesday when they travel to No. 15 Weatherford (4A).