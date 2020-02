By Terry Groover

Poppy Grace Melakayil

Poppy Grace Melakayil, infant, died Jan. 29. Her funeral was Monday. (Ingram, Smith & Turner)

Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones, 43, died Jan. 31.

His funeral will be Saturday. (Ingram, Smith & Turner)

Charles Vencent Rhinehart

Charles Vencent Rhinehart, 74, died Feb. 2.

His service is private.

Raymond Wichert

Raymond “Ray” Eugene Wichert, 81, died Feb. 5.

His funeral will be Monday. (Yanda & Son)