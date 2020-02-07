Ahead of Tuesday election, council candidates talk issues

Editor’s note: Yukon voters will head to the polls Tuesday to determine who will represent Ward 4. The Yukon Review recently spoke with both candidates on their qualifications and plans if elected. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aric Gilliland

• Age: 41

• Occupation: Educator and

Small Business Owner

• Spouse: Rheannon

Gilliland

• Children: Seven children

ages four months to 16

• Contact: 494-0227

Letsgoyukon@gmail.com

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for City Council because the people of Yukon and Ward 4 deserve a voice.

My love for this community and our people runs deep! I’ve grown up with these folks and their kids and grandkids. Yukon has given me so much, and I intend to give back. I want to serve the people of Yukon and Ward 4!

It is time for new and innovative ideas. I was raised in this town by my grandparents. I also match the average age of a Yukon resident, which is 38 with kids! I am the candidate with a unique perspective and understand needs and concerns of Yukon residents very well.

What do you see as the most important issues facing Yukon, and how would you solve the issue?

We must continue on a path of transparency! Our financial situation has been on a positive trajectory for the last few years and that is encouraging. It is always important to have an honest answer when people have a question!

We must plan for our growing future and prioritize the needs of our residents.

It is important to retain and attract business within our city limits. But it is equally important to use the new and growing tax base to benefit all of our residents.

Recreation, streets, bridges, traffic, drainage are all issues that need attention. Some of these things have been neglected and it’s time to take a closer look.

What would you change if elected?

If elected, I promise to be a voice for Yukon residents. I’m not interested in being a part of the “inner circle” or high-influence crowd. I’m more interesting in doing what’s right by our people.

Our residents want to be heard. Their voices need to be considered. These people lead busy lives. They can’t sit in on every meeting. It’s hard to keep up with every expenditure and transaction. They deserve someone in the Ward 4 seat who they can trust to work hard to do what’s best for the people of Yukon.

Why should I vote for you?

A vote for me is a vote for someone who genuinely loves our town and our people. I do not run out of selfish ambition. I run to earn the honor of serving these great people! I will work to be my best and do my best for Yukon!

I have spent the last 22 years serving our community in various roles including Youth Pastor, Canadian County Juvenile Probation Officer, Teacher, Coach, Mentor and others.

I plan to bring that same passion for service to the Ward 4 seat.

Ken Wilkins

• Age: 60

• Occupation: Owner/

Operator of Archery

Traditions, Archery Pro

shop and indoor range in

Yukon

• Spouse: Brenda

• Children: Two daughters,

Renee Lynn and Amanda

DeLuna

• Grandchildren: Blake,

Brooklyn, and Natalie

Why are you running for office?

I am running for City Council to continue to serve my community and to help meet the needs and address the concerns of our citizens.

My desire is to help Yukon continue to grow while keeping the close-knit community connections.

What do you see as the most important issues facing Yukon, and how would you solve the issue?

First let me say that the city of Yukon has great

leadership.

The mayor and city manager, along with the city council, are doing an excellent job and have brought the city back to financial

stability.

I would help keep the city on track with fiscal responsibility and accountability as it continues to grow by making sure the decisions made are reasonable, responsible, and sustainable. I would also like to see some much needed road improvements.

We would look for ways to fund these improvements without adding to the tax burden of our citizens.

Also, with the national interest in revitalizing Route 66, we need to make investments and improvements to take advantage of the increase in tourism and benefit from the tax revenues that come along with it.

What would you change if elected?

I would try to get the citizens of Yukon more involved in their city government and help address their needs and concerns by holding regular town hall meetings and being easily accessible to them.

Why should I vote for you?

Yukon needs to have a diverse city council. Small business should have a voice on the council.

Small business along with the Chamber of Commerce is a crucial part of the continuing growth of Yukon. With my leadership experience and strong connection with the business community and it’s leaders, I believe I am the best person for the job. I am a man of faith, honesty and integrity and will be open and accountable to my fellow citizens.