Traffic Stop Nets 129 Pounds of Drugs In Yukon

A traffic stop along Interstate 40 in Yukon Monday led to the seizure of 129 pounds of illegal drugs worth more than $1 million, and law officers have made three arrests.

About noon Monday, officers and agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs stopped a car that was eastbound on I-40.

Law officers then surrounded the car near a bank where the car was searched in a parking lot near Garth Brooks Boulevard and Vandament Avenue.

Agents found 128 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine and a pound of cocaine.

The street value of the contraband is estimated at $1.2 million, said Mark Woodward, OBNDD spokseman.

The illegal drugs were being driven to Indiana.

The names of three people who have been arrested have not been released, Woodward said Wednesday.

One man was arrested in South Bend, Indiana, Woodward said.

He said cocaine is worth $20,000 a pound on the streets and crystal meth is sold for up to $15,000 a pound.

The case remains under investigation.