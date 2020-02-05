Yukon pom squad finishes in top 10

Facing some of the toughest competition in the nation, the Yukon Pom Team scored well at a national competition over the weekend in Florida.

The event, held in Orlando, was part of the National Dance Team Championship

s.

Yukon finished in the top 10 in two categories, a first for the squad.

In the large varsity Pom category, Yukon came away with an eighth-place finish.

Millard North High won the competition for the second consecutive season.

The Millers also placed sixth in the Large Varsity Game Day division out of 21 teams.

“The team did amazing,” Yukon coach Rebecca Reape said. “We had a few obstacles throughout the weekend, and they overcame all of them.”

Those obstacles showed up in the Large Game Day competition.

“During our Game Day performance, the music stopped twice. The girls kept dancing without the music and didn’t flinch or miss a beat,” Reape said.

“They handled the situation like professionals. The entire venue was cheering for them because they did so well. We were able to perform the routine again because the music did not play.”

Teurlings Catholic High School won the national title in the event.

The weekend marked only the second year for the Game Day divisions at the championship, and more than 80 teams competed on stage for a chance at a championship title.

In the end, only five spirited teams were crowned champions.

Even though the Millers didn’t place as high as they have in the past, Reape liked how her team performed under the pressure.

“We were so proud of the way they dealt with the situation and didn’t let it shake them,” Reape said.