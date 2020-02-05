Yukon girls’ track finds success at indoor meet

The Yukon girls’ track team competed in its first indoor meet of the season last week in Norman. Competing at the University of Oklahoma, the Lady Millers had a solid showing according to coach Rod Zimmerman.

“I thought they did well at the OU meet,” Zimmerman said. “For the most part, they performed like I expected. We knew going in we would only have about 12 practices and really, due to weather, we had less than that.”

Yukon had a strong contingent of athletes who performed well in several events.

“I felt we had several girls ahead of where they started last year,” Zimmerman said. “Our 4×400 team is ahead of where they have been in past years in the relay and in the open 400-meter with Haley Downing, Phoebie Lewis, Shala Allen and Jocelyn Jenkins.

“Jenkins is new to us this year, but I think she will run very well and be a big part of the team. I saw positive things from our 4×800 runners also.”

The Millers will be back in action Friday at the Oklahoma High School Invitational. It will be held at the Mosier Indoor Track and Field Stadium just east of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The meet is open to all high school athletes (Grades 9-12). It starts at 9 a.m. with both field events and running events.

“I want to see them progressing in their events timewise but more importantly, how they are running and competing in those races,” Zimmerman said. “I think competing in the indoor meets helps them when we get to outdoor. We want them to compete in these indoor (meets). It’s a good opportunity to work on their races and for us to see things we need to work on.

“They also help break up the monotony of workouts through January and February, but the most important part is going out and competing.”