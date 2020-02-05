SH-66’s four-way stop is a go

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will implement a four-way stop at State Highway 66 and Banner Road in two weeks.

This is a short-term measure to improve safety at the intersection where Yukon businessman Ray Davis died Nov. 24 after a semi-truck pulled onto the highway in front of his motorcycle.

ODOT is still deciding on a long-term solution to implement later this year, the agency said in a statement.

Officials originally favored a traffic signal, but now some ODOT staff members favor a roundabout, County Commissioner Jack Stewart said.

Roundabouts are growing in popularity nationally for traffic calming.

They are effective at intersections that have somewhat of a balance of traffic from both roads leading into them, Stewart noted.

Banner Road carries a surprising amount of traffic approaching SH-66 intersection, especially from the south, he said.

“When I cross under Banner Road on I-40, I often see traffic backed up on Banner Road all the up to the interstate,” he said.

With the four-way stop that goes into effect Feb. 19, ODOT will:

• Place oversized stop signs on SH-66 eastbound and westbound

• Install red overhead blinking lights

• Narrow traffic to one lane approaching the intersection from either direction

• Operate “stop ahead” signs approaching the intersection

ODOT stated that drivers should help improve safety by putting away distractions, slowing down as drivers approach the four-way intersection and driving defensively while motorists adjust to the change in conditions.

In the wreck that killed Davis, a semi driven by Donald Biffle, 26, failed to at a stop sign on Banner Road.

Later, Biffle was charged with negligent homicide.

Davis’ daughter, Candy Schwarz, mounted a publicity campaign for improvements to the intersection.

“Something should have been done years ago,” she said.

In December, the commissioners passed a resolution agreeing to cooperate with ODOT on safety improvements to the intersection.

This was the third resolution on improvements that the commission approved in the past year and a half, noted Marc Hader, the commissioner whose district includes the intersection.

“This is our third and final attempt,” Hader said.

Canadian County agreed to pay 30% of the cost of the final improvement.

That is more than the required 20% county participation in such projects.