Cheer takes sixth at nationals

The Yukon High School Cheer Team competed over the weekend at the NCA Nationals in Dallas, where it finished sixth overall. The squad, according to sponsor Erin Coats, competed against teams from across the U.S., and performed a routine that included cheer, jumps, tumbling stunts and dance. After two days of competition, the squad finished with a “perfect routine” that included zero deductions. The team had an overall score of 94.65, and was just two points behind first place. The team includes Kinlee Bell, Captain Kaitlynn Strong, Echo Reece, Sutton Demuth, Ava Haworth, Courtney Harper, Savannah Curry, Selby Park, Payton Coats, Sydnie Hall, Brooklyn Darrow, Skylar McHugh, Olivia Pickrell, Emma McMahon, Kourtnee Dillon, Kayli Newport, Chelsea Grimes, Tinley Pirtle and Lillie Jenkins. Photo / Courtesy