Yukon cagers’ late-game struggles continue in loss

After starting off the season with an 8-2 record, the Yukon Millers have gone into a slide with the latest loss coming at the hands of its archrival … Mustang.

The Broncos defeated the Millers on Tuesday, coming from behind late in the fourth quarter to pull off a 62-58 upset.

The Millers have lost five of their last six games.

In each case, the loss has been the result of late-game issues.

Tuesday, at Mustang, the Broncos stunningly jumped out to an early first-quarter lead only to see Yukon get hot and pull in front by the end of the period.

Using a stifling defense, Yukon forced Mustang to shoot from the perimeter, while taking advantage of rebounds in the paint.

Once Yukon grabbed the lead, the Millers began to pull away, going up by as many as 14 points.

At halftime, Yukon was up 33-22 and appeared on its way to an easy win.

Mustang, however, had a different thought.

At the start of the second half, Mustang began inching its way back into the game behind the efforts of Ethan Scott, who nailed four 3-pointers and finished the night with 20 points.

Freshman Jacobe Johnson added 14 for the Broncos, while Cade Schroeder netted 12.

Mustang outscored Yukon 14-13 in the third period, before pouring on the baskets in the fourth, netting 26 points.

Yukon was held to just 13 points in the period.

Four players for Yukon scored in double digits for the Millers, led by Justus Reister, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Carson Lambakis and Colby Baker each finished with 12 points.

Dayne McBroom finished with 10 points for the Millers.

Yukon finished the night with 15 turnovers while Mustang only gave the ball up six times.

Yukon was scheduled to face Edmond North on Friday and then will travel to Westmoore on Tuesday.