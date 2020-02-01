Road projects may snarl Yukon, area traffic

One of Yukon’s more congested stretches of roadway will require a little more patience from drivers over the next few months.

Crews have closed the left lane of eastbound Health Center Parkway as well as the left lane of westbound WestEnd Pointe so left turn lanes can be constructed.

City officials have said the project, which is expected to last about 90 days, should help improve traffic flow at the intersection.

However, for at least a short time, drivers will face some traffic delays.

The work is being completed as both areas appear to be gaining momentum as retail and business hubs.

City officials announced last month that Atwoods would be constructing a store near the intersection of WestEnd Pointe and NW 10th Street in the coming months.

In addition, a new restaurant and hotel are planned for the area.

An Avid Hotel opened on WestEnd Pointe last month.

Meanwhile, Health Center Parkway is quickly growing, especially along the southern section where several medical offices have recently opened.

Jenna Roberson, a spokesperson for the city of Yukon, said the $297,572 project is being constructed under the city’s existing contract with Brewer Construction Co.

She also said the city is asking for patience from drivers, though some lanes could be opened intermittently during the process.

This is one of several road construction projects currently underway in Yukon.

On the northern edge of town, crews have begun work to replace three bridges on State Highway 4 with a single bridge that will cross the North Canadian River as well as two tributaries.

That project, which is being done by Manhattan Bridge, is the first phase of a three-phase project that also will widen the highway, adding center turn lanes and shoulders to the narrow highway.

The first phase, which will cost about $13.2 million, is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

The second phase will widen the highway between Main Street in Yukon to Wagner Road.

A third phase, being done by a partnership between the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma City, will widen and straighten the roadway from just north of Wilshire to Northwest Expressway.

Another project that is underway is the relocation of utilities near Interstate 40 and Frisco Road.

That work is being done in preparation for the creation of on- and off-ramps at the intersection.

ODOT officials have said they expect that project, likely to cost about $17 million, to be awarded early this summer.

The project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.