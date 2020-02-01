New bakery brings treats, more kolaches to Yukon

A baker from Michigan has moved to Yukon, and her new shop is open in the WestEnd Pointe retail area with tasty custom cakes, cupcakes, danishes, pies and a local favorite, kolaches.

Erin Koester, 27, said the idea for the name of the bakery, 9oh6 Baking, is inspired by her original area code in Michigan, 906.

Now in Yukon, she has quickly learned about the pastry with a Czech heritage, the kolache. And she is baking them, too.

She studied baking at the International Culinary School at The Art Institute’s Denver location.

Two years ago, she moved to Yukon with her husband, Cameron Koester, who works in the oil and gas industry.

She opened her bakery Dec. 15 in Yukon at 12801 NW 10.

“It’s going good,” Koester said, working on a recent rainy morning at the bakery. “It’s picking up. It’s getting better every day.”

Koester said she specializes in custom cakes or cookies or other treats for weddings, birthday parties or events of all types.

She also wants her bakery to be a place where people can come and hang out for pastries, cookies or other sweets.

Every day, she bakes fresh fruit kolaches.

“I want to have a place for people to go in the evening for desserts,” Koester said.

Baking has been a passion as long as she can remember, she said.

“It has always been what I’ve enjoyed from a very young age,” Koester said.

Growing up in Bessemer, Michigan, in the northwest part of the state near Wiscon-sin, her parents taught her how to bake.

She was developing her culinary arts skills by age 15.

“My parents taught me scratch baking when I was young,” Koester said. “