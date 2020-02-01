Millers rout short-handed Del City

On paper it wa

s scheduled to be a matchup of top 15 teams.

With No. 10 Del City (5A) making its way to No. 11 Yukon Thursday night, it was expected to be battle of gritty squads.

However, when the teams actually took to the wrestling mat, it was far from that.

Del City coach Wes Ruth decided to only bring a small contingent of Eagles to the match and they were routed 72-12 by the Millers.

Ruth did not provide an explanation on why he decided to bring a barebones lineup to Yukon. However, Millers’ coach Joe Schneider thinks it’s because the contest would have no effect on the district standing.

“He didn’t say anything, but that’s my suspicion,” Schneider said. “We have both lost to Memorial and Deer Creek, who are also in our district. So this match really wasn’t a matter for dual meet purposes, so it’s not a big deal. But to me it is. I want to have my dual meet record better.”

Schneider also said any time an athlete can compete, it’s a chance to improve.

“I want my kids to grow and I want them to have a chance to go out and wrestle out in front of their home stands,” Schneider said. “That’s what we’re always looking for. Getting closer to regionals, you want to get as much match time as you can.”

With only six wrestlers in uniform, Del City had to forfeit the first four matches of the evening. That pretty much put the contest out of reach.

The first match of the night came at the 132 pounds between Yukon’s Bryce Goucher and Del City’s Tytan Denton.

The match didn’t last long. Goucher earned a pin at the 1:32 mark of the first period to increase Yukon’s lead to 36-0.

After another Del City forfeit, it was the Eagles’ turn to grab a quick pin as Joedan Parker put Jacob Mirkes on his back to earn the fall.

The Eagles’ Chris Harpole did the same when he pinned Yukon’s Jaiden Logan at 152 pounds.

Yukon got back in the winner’s column after Austin Billy earned a fall at 160 pounds over Phillip Welch.

The Eagles forfeited the 170-pound match before Yukon won at 182 pound after an injury to a Del City wrestler.

The final match of the evening pitted Yukon’s Corbin Gordon against Del City’s Kyran Lindsey in the 220-pound division. Gordon picked up the pin at 1:11 in the second period.

“I don’t like losing the two matches that we lost,” Schneider said. “They are going to grow and get better and they are going to learn, and that’s what we’re all about. Every day is a chance to get better than you were yesterday, and that’s what we look forward to.”

The entire contest lasted less than 30 minutes.

Neither squad got much out of the event.

“It stinks to weigh in and go through the workouts. You want that opportunity at the chance to get better and you don’t have the competition,” Schneider said.

The Millers have two more matches left in the regular season. That includes their final home match Feb. 6 when they host Edmond Santa Fe. Schneider hopes for a better representation from the Wolves.

EDMOND NORTH 43, YUKON 22

Cooper Mahaffey continued to shine for Yukon’s wrestling program, getting yet another fall during the Miller’s dual against No. 5 ranked Edmond North.

The Huskies won the dual 43-22.

Mahaffey, however, has had a strong season. He was the 113-pound runner-up in the Jay Hancock Invitational over the weekend.

Tuesday, he continued his goal of returning to the state tournament by earning a fall against Hayden Flaherty.

Mahaffey was wrestling up a weight at 120. He got the pin at 1:27 of the first period.

It was the only fall Yukon was able to get.

Yukon also got wins from Lane Parks and Corbin Gordon.

Parks, wrestling at heavy-weight, defeated Jordan Iwuchukwu in a 3-0 decision, while Gordon won 8-0 against Christian Cantu at 220.

Nate Hahn, wrestling at 170, took on Joshua Leasay.

Edmond North earned four falls.