Millerettes, Mustang battle for win

After battling neck-and-neck for most of the game, the Mustang Lady Broncos used a 14-4 run in the final three minutes Tuesday to knock off the Yukon Millerettes 40-28.

Mustang, ranked No. 14 in Class 6A, led most of the way but could never pull more than a few points ahead.

At halftime, the score was 13-12 with neither team having much success at the net.

Yukon was led by Sidney Brown, who finished the night with 14 points.

“She did a great job,” said Yukon coach Roy Wyckoff. “She hit some tough shots we had to have. I thought she played well, overall.”

In the first quarter, Brown hit a 3-point shot while Kristen Readel was able to hit a pair of free throws.

Mustang’s only points in the period cam from Lunden Foreman, who hit a trey as well as a two-pointer, and Jaki Rollins, who added a basket.

The shooting didn’t improve much in the second quarter, with Mustang scoring only seven points and Yukon adding eight.

Both offenses were stymied by defenses that just didn’t allow open shots.

It was late into the fourth quarter when Mustang dashed ahead, scoring 18 points.

All of those points, except four, came in the final three minutes, led by Talia Pogi, who finished the night with 12 points to lead the Lady Broncos.

Mustang also took advantage of its height advantage, pulling down 46 rebounds compared to Yukon’s 16.

“We didn’t get very many rebounds. If you look at the numbers, honestly, that’s the whole game,” Wyckoff said.