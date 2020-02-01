Kirkpatrick Family Fund awards $30k grant to city

What is being described as a significant grant from a local foundation will help the city of Yukon continue to provide free family friendly activities for residents.

The $30,000 grant is from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund. The Kirkpatrick Foundation was created by the family of Mollie Spencer, who was a founder of Yukon.

City officials said the funds will be used to support entertainment and other artistic activities in Yukon.

Among the events the funds will assist include the Iron Thistle Scottish Festival and the Chisholm Trail Festival, both of which are held at the Mollie Spencer Farm.

Also, the funds will continue to support Sounds of the Season, a holiday concert that utilizes the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and Chorale.

“From the bold music at the Iron Thistle Scottish Festival to the spirited western show at the Chisholm Trail and Crawfish Festival, the grant from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund supports many favorite Yukon traditions,” said city Parks and Recreation Director Jan Scott.

“ The grant plays a vital role in offering several free concerts at Freedom Fest and the low-priced tickets to see the OKC Philharmonic during Sounds of the Season.”

The director said the city is appreciative.

“The Kirkpatrick Family Fund grant gives Yukon the opportunity to add quality entertainment to many of our festivals. We are very thankful for their support of Yukon,” Scott said.

The Kirkpatrick Family Fund awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process.