Lady Broncos finish strong, stop Yukon

The Mustang High and Yukon girls basketball teams played defense so effectively Tuesday night that for most of the game, a lid appeared firmly clamped to both baskets.

And while the Lady Broncos’ shooters couldn’t find the mark, Yukon also forced them into a slew of turnovers in the Bedlam rivalry contest at the Mustang High School Event Center.

Mustang (9-8), No. 14-ranked in Class 6A, finally solved its ball-handling woes down the stretch and capitalized on its height advantage under the boards to end a three-game losing streak.

Guard Talia Pogi scored nine of her 12 points after intermission and center Kyra Misuraca added eight points and 12 rebounds as Mustang turned back the Millerettes, 40-28.

Yukon coach Roy Wyckoff felt the game became a real defensive struggle as each squad tried to win ugly.

“I think both teams did a good job of disrupting each other’s offensive rhythm,” Wyckoff said. “I would attribute the lack of scoring to good defense.”

Yukon (7-8) forced the Lady Broncos into nine of their 17 turnovers in the first half and trailed only 14-13 at the midway stop.

Misuraca’s strong third quarter (four points, six rebounds and three blocked shots) helped Mustang fight off the Millerettes.

Misuraca, a 6-foot-3 senior, was especially effective on the offensive glass, snaring seven offensive boards.

“They outrebounded us something like 35-8,” Wyckoff said. “They got some second- and third-chance points, and we didn’t really give ourselves any extra possessions.”

MHS led just 26-25 after Yukon’s Nariyah Parks made a steal and layup with 3:48 remaining in the game.

But Mustang didn’t commit another turnover, and its man-to-man defense allowed just one bucket the rest of the way.

Mustang finished strong with a 14-4 spurt in the last 3:15.

Included were four points apiece from Pogi, Jaki Rollins and Lunden Foreman and two points by Jordyn Rollins.

The final deficit was the largest of the game, but the dagger came perhaps when Foreman assisted on Pogi’s conventional three-point play with 2:08 left, boosting Mustang’s cushion to 33-26.

A’Muniques Holmes’ steal and basket with two minutes left temporarily pulled the Millerettes within five points, but MHS rattled off the last seven points.