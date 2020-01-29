Yukon Pom, Cheer head to nationals competitions

The Yukon High Pom team knows all about the National Dance Team Championships (NDTC). It is a competition they have competed in for several years.

“Yukon Pom has been attending this Nationals competition for a number of years with varying amounts of success,” Pom coach Rebecca Reape said. “The year before I joined the program, the team took seventh place in Pom, which is a huge accomplishment. Last year, we got second in the Large Game Day category and 11th in Large Pom. We were thrilled with both and only hope to improve those numbers this year.”

The 2020 National Dance Team Championships will be held this weekend at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Millers will be competing for national titles in several categories.

The NDTC is the only national-level dance team championship that is endorsed by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

“Yukon qualified for Nationals at our Universal Dance Association Summer Camp that took place at OU,” Reape said.

Just to get to this point is quite an achievement for any squad.

For the Millers, the entire season leading up to the championships has been a journey.

“This season has been amazing. Our season starts in April when we get our new team. At tryouts, dancers learned a portion of the dance that we would eventually compete with,” Reape said. “We went to camp in June, where we took first place in Home Routine.”

Afte the camp, the team spent time preparing its sideline routine for the football season and learning its competition routine.

Yukon took first place Dec. 14 at the state competition in the 6A Large Pom division for the second year in a row.

“We also received the high point in Pom award for the second year in a row. Since state, we have been preparing for Nationals,” she said.

Reape said her team is special because of the encouragement members give each other.

Much of that starts from the captains and leaders on the squad.

“Our seniors have played a vital role this year in our success,” Reape said.

The squad has three seniors — Makenna Bell, Kayla Goodgion and Hannah Lyons.

“Each of these young women have a leadership role on the team, and they all take their jobs seriously. While we gave them most of June and July off, they took it into their own hands to get people together for practices and fun team-bonding events. They are so committed to this team,” Reape said.

Yukon will hit the competition floor at 2:46 p.m. Friday in the Large Game Day division.

They will return at 6:12 p.m. in the Large Pom division.

At nationals, the Millers will face off against the top pom squads in the country. But Reape knows her unit can compete with anyone.

“Our team has everything it needs to do well at Nationals,” Reape said. “In order to be successful as we want, they need to keep doing the things we’ve been doing all year: encouraging each other. This team performs best when they cheer each other on.”

The Millers’ pom team is not the only squad competing for titles this weekend.

The Yukon cheer team is heading to Dallas to take part in the NCA High School Nationals at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The Millers are scheduled to perform at 1:20 p.m. Saturday in the Intermediate Medium Varsity division, officials said.

Yukon is one of at least 25 schools from Oklahoma competing in various divisions at the NCA Championships.