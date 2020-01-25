Television station honors Yukon firefighter

A firefighter gets used to showing up all too often on someone’s worst day, said Yukon Fire Battalion Chief Kent Long.

Then in a bad situation, getting the chance to help someone in need has been rewarding during his 28-year firefighting career in Yukon, Long said.

Long, 51, who responded to the Alfred P. Murrah Building bombing on April 19, 1995, and countless other emergencies over the years, is scheduled to retire Wednesday.

“You get really happy from giving to others,” Long said.

Long was recently overwhelmed at Yukon Fire Station No. 1 when a crew from KWTV-9, including news anchors Kelly Ogle and Amanda Taylor, showed up to present him with a $1,000 check from the news station’s “Caring For The Community” program.

“We have a contest for people who care for the community and go above, and beyond and you were nominated,” Taylor said.

“We looked at what people wrote about you and we knew we had to be here today.”

Yukon firefighter Jake Neuenschwander nominated Long, and said Long has had a positive influence in his life since joining the department.

After retirement, Long, a Jehovah’s Witness, said he will stay busy with missionary and volunteer work.