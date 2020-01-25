Search continues to fill school board seat

The search for someone to fill a seat that became vacant in November when Jeff Behymer resigned is expected to be filled at the February school board meeting.

However, first someone needs to apply.

Behymer resigned at the end of November after he moved outside of the zone in which he lived.

State law requires that school board members live within the area they serve.

The empty seat is in an area north of Vandament Avenue, east of Cornwell, south of Wagner Road and west of Yukon Parkway.

The board had 60 days to fill the vacancy, which officially was created when his resignation was accepted on Nov. 2.

The board also could opt to set a special election 90 days from his resignation.

If the panel choses to fill the vacancy themselves, it must be done at the Feb. 3 meeting.

If the board calls for a special election, it would be held as part of the March 3 Super Tuesday election.

School officials have said thus far, no applications have been received for the seat. However, there have been a few people inquire about the position.

Behymer, who himself had originally been appointed, had been re-elected to the seat last February.

If the seat is filled by the board, the person chosen must run for the seat again in February 2021.

If the seat is filled by a special election, the person will fill the remainder of Behymer’s term, which would be about four years.

Meanwhile, the panel also must consider its options to fill a second seat that will become vacant in April.

Rex VanMeter did not seek a second term on the board.

His last meeting is April 6.

Only one person filed for the seat. Don Rowe, who previously served on the board in a different zone but like Behymer had been forced to step down because he moved, sought the seat.

However, he had only lived in the new area for five months. State law requires candidates to live in the area for at least six months.

Rowe was forced to withdraw his name from consideration.

However, Rowe is now eligible to hold the seat.

Rowe has not said whether he plans to apply for the position.