OKC man acquitted in Yukon bank robbery

An Oklahoma City man faces up to life in federal prison after being convicted of committing three bank robberies as part of a two-month crime spree.

Dwayne Edward Rasmussen, 55, was convicted of committing robberies in Chickasha and Oklahoma City.

He also was a suspect in a robbery that occurred at the RCB Bank at 800 Garth Brooks Blvd., in Yukon. That robbery occurred April 5.

However, the jury found him not guilty on that charge.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rasmussen robbed a Weokie Credit Union in Oklahoma City on March 5, a Bank of the West in Oklahoma City on March 18 and the Community Bank of Oklahoma in Chickasha on April 30.

Rasmussen was arrested following the Chickasha robbery.

Mark Drew Wilson, who was Rasmussen’s accomplice, testified to driving the getaway vehicle and preparing for each robbery.

Evidence also showed that in each robber, Rasmussen wor gloves and disguised his appearance to avoid being arrested.

The statement also said that testimony from bank

employees, as well as video evidence linked Rasmussen to the crimes.

In the robberies, Rasmussen used the same terminology demanding “100s and 50s,” and threatened “That’s not enough. Give me all your money,” testimony showed.

During the trial, nine bank employees and one bank customer testified about the use or intimation of a dangerous weapon during the commission of the bank robberies.

The trial lasted six days, and the jury deliberated approximately nine hours before finding Rasmussen guilty of three counts of bank robbery.

He was acquitted on one additional bank-robbery count.

At sentencing, Rasmussen faces a maximum potential penalty on each of the bank robbery counts of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and mandatory restitution.

If, however, the court determines his criminal history includes two or more serious violent felonies, he could be subject to mandatory life in prison.

In November, Wilson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

Wilson is currently awaiting sentencing, where he faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and restitution to four banks.