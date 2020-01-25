Obituary: Dennis Charles Kastl

Dennis Charles Kastl, 64, was called to eternal rest on Jan. 20 at his home on the family farm near Yukon.

He was born April 13, 1955, to Leonard and Dorothy (Krshka) Kastl.

A 1973 graduate of Yukon High School, he then attended Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1978.

Dennis worked for Seagate and then became director of facilities at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Yukon, where he worked until his death.

Dennis was a faithful member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He loved working on the farm, where he found great comfort and satisfaction.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Dorothy Kastl.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Karen Kastl; son, Daniel Kastl; son, Brian Kastl and wife Brandy; grandchildren, Jacob, Emily and Will Kastl; brother, Chris Kastl and wife Lisa, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6525 N. Meridian, Suite 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73116, or the charity of one’s choice.

Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon.

Wake and Rosary services will be held at 7 p.m., Sunday with Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday. Both services will be at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 S. Garth Brooks Blvd., Yukon. Interment will follow at the Yukon Cemetery,

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation.