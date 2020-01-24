Obituary: Benjamin Kevin Herd

Benjamin Kevin Herd of Yukon, 39, was called home Jan. 20 after a brave fight against Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Ben was born June 10, 1980, in Oklahoma City to Dan and Shelli Herd.

Ben spent his early years living in San Diego, Tennessee and Puerto Rico while his father served in the U.S. Navy.

Ben was voted class treasurer, was a member of the National Honors Society and graduated valedictorian from Yukon High School.

He attended the University of Oklahoma on an academic scholarship, was a member of Phi Sigma Pi National honor fraternity and received a bachelor of science in meteorology.

Ben had a passion for Oklahoma weather, was an avid sports fan and always enjoyed some friendly competition with his family and friends.

Ben is preceded in death by his grandmother, Arlene Herd Riley; step-grandfather, John Fowler; and uncle, Mathew Elliott.

He will be missed every day by his loving family: parents, Daniel and Shelli Herd; sister, Amanda Popejoy and husband William; grandparents, Beverly Elliott, Jerry and Darlas Meier and Carl and Gayle Herd.

Ben’s constant optimism and selflessness, in the face of his obstacles, was and continues to be an inspiration to those blessed to have known him.

His light will continue to shine bright through his legacy and the people he has touched by his strength, perseverance and love for life.

Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Yanda & Son Funeral Home.

Celebration of his life will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Yukon, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Ben’s name to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

