Millerettes stifle struggling Stillwater in conference win

The Yukon Millerettes used a stifling defense and a strong shooting night to throttle the Stillwater Lady Pioneers Tuesday.

The final was 51-30.

The Millerettes (7-7) never trailed in their first conference win of the season.

“It felt good,” said coach Roy Wyckoff after the win.

He said the first quarter set a tone for his team.

Yukon held Stillwater to just two points in the first period, while rattling off 19 of its own.

“The girls set a tone, moving the ball, defending well, hitting some shots. I thought we took good shots. That doesn’t mean you always make them, but tonight we hit them,” Wyckoff said.

Nariyah Parks set the tone early, hitting two threes in the first quarter.

She was three of six on the night from distance.

Sydney Brown led the way for Yukon, hitting two 3-pointers as part of her team-high 17 points.

She was the only Millerette in double figures.

Parks had nine, while Jaylee Watson added eight.

Kristen Readel finished the night with seven points.

While Yukon started strong in the first quarter, jumping out to a 19-2 lead, they struggled in the second, socring just six points.

That was something Wyckoff noticed.

“I thought we took our foot off the gas in the second quarter and at the beginning of the third. Then I thought we turned it up to end the third,” Wyckoff said.

By halftime, Yukon was up 25-11, and Stillwater was never able to recover. The only quarter where the Lady Pioneers scored in double figures was the fourth, where they added 11 points.

Otherwise, Yukon’s defense put plenty of pressure on their opponent.

The Lady Pioneers only scored two points in the first half that weren’t from the free-throw line.

Soli Pannell was finally able to get the ball going through the hoop in the third quarter for Stillwater. She scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, in the third quarter. She was the only Stillwater player to score in the period.

Several other players got into the action in the final stanza, when Stillwater added 11 points.

Wyckoff said he was pleased with how his team performed. However, the goal is to continue improving.

“I think winning handily gives you some confidence. I think that feels good and hopefully we can carry that into the rest of the week,” he said.

Yukon is off until Tuesday when the team visits archrival Mustang.

The Lady Broncos are ranked 14th and enter the game with an 8-8 record.