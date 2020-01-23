Mustang Board of Education honored

Mustang Public Schools recognized School Board Recognition Month during the board of education’s Jan. 13 regular meeting.

“Providing our community’s children with a solid education is the most important investment we can make,” Superintendent Charles Bradley said.

“We are proud of our district, and this recognition is the time to say thank you and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected board members.”

School board members develop policies, and the board approves an annual budget of $151.2 million for the school district.

The district is made up of 12,361 students, 1,498 employees and 20 facilities.

“The time spent in board meetings represents just a small fraction of the hours school board members spend leading the district,” Bradley said.

They also attend seminars and training sessions, are involved in community activities, visit schools and attend extracurricular events, he added.

“Their love for learning and concern and caring for students, staff and community, drives board members’ desire to lead so students can achieve,” he said.