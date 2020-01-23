Lineup change sparks MHS wrestlers

Mustang High School wrestling coach Brian Picklo experimented with his lineup in Tuesday night’s dual against Edmond North, and the changes gave No. 2-ranked Mustang a decisive spark.

Five Broncos wrestled up a weight class and each won in their 42-18 thumping of fourth-ranked Edmond North at the Mustang High School Event Center.

Did Picklo think the changes perhaps gave MHS its strongest lineup?

“I think so,” Picklo said. “It puts one more state qualifier (Bran-nigan Reyes) in the lineup. That one little switch made a difference.”

Mustang (6-1) led just 20-18 after Bronco 170-pounder Jojo Sylvester’s 17-6 major decision of Ethan Ooten.

Sylvester won despite struggling with a stomach virus and being ill several times.

With Reyes inserted at 182 pounds, Tate Picklo (195), Jack Kitchingham (220) and Judson Rowland (heavyweight) each competed at a weight higher than previously this season.

Reyes posted a 12-2 major decision of Trey Bowman, Tate Picklo pinned Gabe Mulanney in 4:35, Kitchingham pinned Christian Cantu in 4:25, and Rowland pinned Jordan Iwuchukwu in 6:11.

“We kind of planned it,” said Rowland, whose opponent weighed more than 60 pounds heavier at 282 pounds. “We’re really tough at those upper weights.”

Tate Picklo, a junior who is ranked No. 10 nationally at 182, raised his season record to 29-0 with his 72nd straight victory.

Tate Picklo led 15-2 in the first period and said he twice used “judo throws” to flip his opponent on his back in his impressive victory.

Earlier, Tucker Owens moved up from 120 to 126 pounds and major decisioned Nate Becker, 13-4.

Also winning for MHS were:

• At 112, Shelton Chastain decisioned Aiden Godbehere, 7-0;

• At 138, Keegan Luton decisioned Austin Mason, 7-2;

• At 145, Claude Moates won by a forfeit when North’s Cade Ballard suffered a broken left elbow at 1:44 of the second period.

MHS’ John Wiley did not compete, resting his knee.

“The beauty of our lineup,” coach Picklo said, “is we can juggle it and still be pretty strong.”

Mustang hosts the district duals on two mats Thursday.

MHS faces Putnam North at 4:30 p.m., Midwest City at 5:30 and Southmoore at 6:30.

MHS captures COAC title

MOORE — Mustang won the team title and had four wrestlers crowned champions in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meet last Friday and Saturday at Southmoore High School.

Owens (120 pounds), Tate Picklo (182), Kitchingham (195) and Rowland (220) each placed first as Mustang piled up 224 points.

The Broncos placed ahead of Stillwater (187.5) and Edmond North (185.5) in the 12-team tournament.

In MHS’ title bouts:

• Owens won four matches and decisioned Edmond Memorial’s Garrett Johnson, 3-2;

• After receiving a bye, Picklo won three matches including a forfeit from teammate Reyes, who coach Picklo calls the “second-best 182-pounder in the state;”

• Kitchingham won three matches en route to a 9-0 major decision of Yukon’s Conner Columbus;

• Rowland went 4-0 and pinned Yukon’s Corbin Gordon in the second period;

• Luton was the only Bronco to lose in the finals, falling 3-2 to Zeke Escalera of Moore B.

Chastain and Sylvester each placed third, winning consolation titles. Chastain went 3-1 and decisioned Stillwater’s Gabe Fontanez, 8-2. Sylvester won four of five, capped by a 9-1 major decision of Norman North’s Austin Long.

Weldon Bryan (132), Claude Moates (145) and Colt Fischer (152) each went 4-2 and placed fourth.

MHS defending state champion John Wiley (145) rested his knee and did not compete.