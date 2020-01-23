High bids alter animal shelter plans

City staff has adjusted its plan for a new animal shelter because bids came in above budget, the Mustang City Council learned at a special meeting Tuesday.

Despite the adjustments, the project is expected to cost more than the $1.3 million staff had projected, said Police Chief Robert Groseclose, who supervises Animal Control.

The new estimate is $1.67 million.

Staff and the construction manager for the project, Miller-Tippens, were able to trim $243,000 from the $1.92 million total of best bids that contractors for the components submitted Dec. 5, he said.

“We were shocked by the bids,” the chief said. “They were just too high.”

However, the bids seemed to reflect the market since a good number of contractors submitted bids, he said.

The savings came from eliminating some features and finding ways to “value engineer” others, he said.

“There’s always a chance to save more money as we proceed,” Groseclose said.

“We’re doing the best we can.”

Staff will bring most of the bid package to the Feb. 4 council meeting, and it will rebid three components, Groseclose said.

Any further reduction in the project’s features would require a redesign, Assistant City Manager Justin Battles said.

“The shelter will be a proud product for the citizens of Mustang,” he said.

Mayor Jess Schweinberg thanked Battles and Groseclose for their work. Other council members did not comment on the report.

At a previous meeting, Battles explained that staff originally had hoped to make improvements to the existing shelter, which is too small to meet the needs of the growing city.

In working with the city’s architect, staff realized that the current building needed to be replaced and developed the new footprint, Battles said.

One reason to start from scratch is that lines to the city’s sewer plant run next to the shelter, and working around them would be difficult, he said.