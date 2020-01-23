Chiariello named Miss Mustang

Haylee Chiariello won Miss Mustang 2020, and Lexi Sendall won Outstanding Mustang Teen 2020.

They were crowned Saturday by 2019 Miss Mustang Jaci Deitrick and 2019 Outstanding Mustang Teen Mackenzie Chandler during the Miss Mustang Scholarship Pageant at the Venue building of the Bridge Church.

Emily Yannatone was the runner-up for Miss Mustang.

More than 400 people attended event, which included a silent auction, director Angela Peterson said.

The Best Fundraiser Award went to Carlene Kinder, Prettiest Eyes Award (sponsored by Poage Eyecare) to Faith Steedman and the Miss Congeniality Award to Kristen Buck.

Rhonda Oltermann of KO Realty Coldwell Banker Select joined the pageant committee this year and enlisted several new sponsors, including Crafton Tull, Oklahoma City Volkswagen, Gentry Service, Chad Fulton Farmers Insurance, Pat Oltermann Realty and Farmhouse Chic Boutique.

Other sponsors included Integris Health, BancFirst, Davis Accounting, Luigiano’s, Wild Hero Coffee, the Burlap Buffalo, Tractor Supply, Sonic and Mustang Tag Agency.

Mustang Flowers provided rose bouquets for the winners.

Deitrick and Ashley Peterson emceed the event.

Both winners will receive training and assistance in preparation for competing in the Miss Oklahoma and Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen pageants in June, Peterson said.

The Miss Mustang Pageant is a subsidiary of the Miss Oklahoma Organization’s pageant system.