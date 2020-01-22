Yukon grapplers take 6th at COAC

Yukon’s wrestling program finished sixth overall over the weekend at the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament.

The results came with one wrestler grabbing a conference title and four others finishing as

runners-up.

Lane Parks, wrestling at 285, was the conference champion. He also was named the outstanding wrestler in the tournament.

At 113, Cooper Mahaffey was the runner-up. Nate Hahn also was runner up at 170, as was Conner Columbus at 195.

Corbin Gordon was runner-up at 220.

Parks went 4-0 in the tournament, winning each match by fall.

He defeated Edmond North’s Jordan Iwuchukwu to win the title.

Among the runners-up, Mahaffey, wrestling at 113, went 2-1 in the tournament with a 6-2 decision over Michael Fredrickson of Deer Creek in the opening match, and Shelton Chastain of Mustang with a 1-0 decision.

He lost to Cruz Aguilar of Edmond Memorial by technical fall, 18-2.

Hahn, wresting at 170, went 3-1 in the event.

He defeated Cade Spencer of Norman B by fall, and then topped Coery Easter of Moore by major decision, 13-3; and Ethan Ooten of Edmond North, 2-1.

He lost to Neko Macias of Southmoore by fall.

Columbus finished second at 195. He earned a fall against Jeremy Stockell of Edmond North’s B squad, and decisions against Eli Wilson of Stillwater (10-7) and Tristan Ashford of Moore (5-4).

He lost in the finals by major decision to Jack Kitchingham of Mustang, 9-0.

Gordon’s second-place finish came with a 3-1 record. He defeated Seth Brown of Mustang B 12-3; Glen Learned of Edmond Memorial and Christian Cantue of Edmond North, both by fall.

He lost to Judson Rowland of Mustang in the finals by fall.

Mustang won the tournament with four first-place, one second-place, two third-place and three fourth-place finishers.

Mustang scored 224 points.

Stillwater finished second, followed by Edmond North.

Edmond Memorial was fourth, followed by Deer Creek and Yukon.

There were 23 teams in the competition, including several “B” teams.