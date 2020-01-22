Route 66 Landing complex sees growth

On the east side of the elevated and spiffed up John Kilpatrick Turnpike, where miles of new bridge work will bring more and more commuters, a complex called Route 66 Landing is rising.

A new street named Grant Boulevard has been built where fields and a winding creek with cottonwoods and oaks overtaken by cedar trees now meet wood, steel and brick class A buildings.

It is called Route 66 Landing on the north side of NW 39th/State Highway 66.

There are five building in various phases of construction. Two of those are opened already.

One building now houses McGee Commercial Real Estate office.

Chad Arnold,

director of real estate and marketing for McGee Commercial Real Estate and its developer Ken McGee, said the concept for the commercial retail building park began in about 2002 on 90 acres that is located from NW 39 Expressway to NW 50 and between the turnpike on the west to Morgan Road on the east.

“We see this as mixed use,” Arnold said, standing outside and under blue skies as construction workers started a recent day of work.

“We have a big medical center, it is 4,600 square feet, then a general doctor and a full-blown pharmacy.”

In addition, Swadley’s Bar-B-Que has announced that it will relocate it corporate offices to the complex once it is completed.

Arnold said the location is prime for commercial businesses.

It is located in the city limits of far west Oklahoma City, but is close to Bethany, Piedmont, Yukon and Mustang, cities that are a 15 minute or less drive.

The medical center is two-stories.

A First American Title has moved in, a Keller Williams Realtors is coming by summer as well.

A Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy store and a Cornerstone Bank are planned as is a 15,000-square-foot retail center.

Also, a dental office is opening in June or July, Arnold added.

He said the turnpike expansion has opened up development in an area that previously was all agricultural and in a floodplain of the North Canadian River.

“This was kind of a dead area for retail and office. We’re in a floodplain here so we’ve had to build the dirt up,” Arnold said.

Traffic counts show more than 42,000 vehicles on the turnpike a day and 17,000 on SH-66 alone.

New housing developments continue to pop up in the nearby Lake Overholser area.

Not a mile to the west, another retail center is under construction called Route 66 Plaza, with a medical office and other retail spaces.

The latest work on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike is opening an avenue to the airport in early Febuary, he said.

“If you come by here at 5 p.m. now or 8 a.m. traffic is crazy getting out of here. The timing has worked out great with the turnpike expansion because in two weeks you will be able to go to the airport just taking the turnpike,” Arnold said.

The population is expected to climb as more homes are being built in school districts such as Putnam City, Piedmont, Mustang and Yukon.

“There has been a ton of activity, and we’re really excited,” Arnold said.