Obituaries — Wanda L. Crout

Wanda Laie Crout, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 20.

Wanda passed into the arms of her Savior with her family at her side.

She was born Sept. 4, 1929, in Electra, Texas, to Luna Lee Chester Hayes and Euzella (Mullen) Hayes.

She attended Electra High School and later went to North Texas University.

Wanda and Bob, her loving husband of 60 years, were married Aug. 18, 1947, in Electra, Texas.

They moved to Watonga in 1952, where they started and operated Watonga Sheet Metal until their retirement in 1985.

Wanda was a member of First Baptist Church, Watonga, for 68 years where she volunteered in the children’s department for 52 years.

Wanda loved to travel with her husband.

Their travels included China, England, Ireland and many parts of Europe.

Wanda was the

happiest when she and her family were jeeping in the Colorado mountains.

Wanda was truly a loving and caring wife and mother.

She loved her family with all her heart.

Most of all she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Crout (2007), and her son, Robert Crout (2019); and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Costigan and husband Ron; daughter-in-law Kathy Crout; four grandchildren, Michael Gibbs Costigan and wife Jennifer, Jennifer Elizabeth Coover, Robert Lawson Crout and wife Lauren, Connor Crout and wife Taylor; as well as seven great grandchildren, one sister, Neva Hyde; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Watonga with burial to follow at the Watonga IOOF Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.mcneilsfuneral.com.

DEATH NOTICES

Thomas Bonavida

Thomas Phillip Bonavida, 80, died Jan. 19. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Israel Cuellar

Israel Cuellar, 7, died Jan. 18. His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Regina Daves

Regina Daves, 40, died Jan. 17. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Nora Fanning

Nora Mae Fanning, 95, died Jan. 20. A graveside service is set for 1 p.m. Thursday at Arlington Memory Gardens Cemetery in Oklahoma City. (Yanda)

William Hladik

William Joseph Hladik, 75, died Jan. 19. Services are set for 11 a.m. Friday at McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Dennis Kastl

Dennis Charles Kastl, 64, died Jan. 20. His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. (Yanda)

Nina McMillen

Nina Elizabeth McMillan, 72, died Jan. 17. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Piedmont First United Methodist Church. (McNeil’s)

Christopher McClendon

Christopher Sean McClendon, 46, died Jan. 16. His funeral was Wednesday. (Ingram)