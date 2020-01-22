Chamber preps for ‘Night Among the Stars’

Sherry Poage said being selected as the H.B. Frank Citizen of the Year award winner last year was exciting and unexpected.

Poage, who played an integral role in revitalizing the Yukon Main Street program, received what is considered the top honor at the 2019 Yukon Chamber of Commerce Gala.

Her successor will be named next Friday, said Yukon Chamber of Commerce CEO Pam Shelton.

The H.B. Frank Award is one of five awards that will be handed out during the annual event, which will be held at the Palace Event Center between Yukon and El Reno.

The other awards include the T.J. Lowery Humanitarian Award, the large business of the year, the small business of the year and volunteer of the year.

The Lowery Award is presented to a medical professional who has gone above and beyond.

Last year’s winner was Dr. Gregory Root.

The large business award was presented to Christian Brothers, which is a local automotive garage.

Archery Traditions, an archery shooting range, was named the small business of the year.

The volunteer of the year for 2019 was Jim Poe, who heads Santa’s Toy Shoppe.

The organization provides toys for children during the holiday season. This past Christmas, the program benefited more than 300 families.

Shelton said this year’s theme is “A Night Among the Stars.”

Tickets are still available. They cost $60 each.

She also said two sponsorships remain available — the awards sponsorship and the silent auction sponsorship.

For information about the sponsorships, contact Shelton at the chamber offices at 354-3567.

New this year, she said, is the Golden Ticket.

Shelton said 100 of the tickets will be sold for $100 each. During the evening, a ticket will be drawn and the owner of the winning ticket will be able to pick out any of the silent auction items.

Those items will include several trips, including some that include air fare.

There also will be sports memorabilia and memorabilia from entertainers.

“The silent auction will be huge. We’re gong to have 10 to 12 tables of items,” she said.

There also will be a food and dessert auction.

“It will be a fun evening,” Shelton said.

The number of tickets already sold for this year’s event has already exceeded the number of tickets sold last year, which was 307.

Shelton said the event will be catered by Spanish Cove Catering.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Jan. 27. After that date, call the chamber offices to find out if tickets are still available.