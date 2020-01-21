OBITUARIES – Jean M. Davis; Stanley David Vculek II; Christopher Sean McClendon – Death Notices

JEAN M. DAVIS

Jean M. Davis was born on the family farm, 10 miles west of Okarche on April 16, 1930, to Barney and Iva McCabe.

She died Jan. 19 in her home in Yukon, surrounded by her loving family.

Jean loved growing up on the farm, playing with her sisters and brother.

She always went with her dad to thresh wheat and drive the wheat truck.

She loved riding horses, feeding the cattle, and all things of the farm life.

Jean started school in a two-room country school, Mound Valley, then to Calumet, and to Sacred Heart in El Reno where she finished high school.

She met her future husband, Bill Davis, at a movie theater in El Reno.

They were married in 1946, and moved to Sumter, South Carolina, where Bill was from.

They moved back to Okarche in 1947 and started their first bakery.

Jean loved talking with the people who came in the bakery, and knew all of their families.

They also had bakeries in Kingfisher, Okeene, Thomas, Geary and El Reno.

Jean also had a bakery route in the country.

She would load her van and across the country she went.

She was known by all the children as the “Donut Lady.”

They retired from the bakery business, then built and remodeled houses in Okarche, Richland and Yukon.

They worked together all their lives, and both liked working with their hands and just being together.

After her husband, Bill passed away in 1991, Jean started traveling with family.

She would get them in her van and “head out.”

She always wanted to drive. One of her favorite places to go was Oregon to visit her sister, Pat, and her large family.

When relatives would come to visit her, she would always take them to Cherokee Restaurant, west of El Reno, then go across country to the family farm, telling all her stories.

Jean was all about “family.”

She loved the family reunions and all the get togethers at the farm.

She was very proud of the fact that the farm was designated an Oklahoma Centennial farm in 2019.

She worked hard through the years to keep the farm in the family.

Jean was always very conservative.

She did not want for material things for herself and was always willing to help anyone who needed support or financial help.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Barney and Iva McCabe; her sisters, Dorothy Garrison, Mildred Ahern, Odelia Baxter and Pat Ahern, and her brother, Tom McCabe.

She is survived by her boys and their families, Terry Davis of Piedmont, Larry Davis of Houston, David Davis of El Reno, Steve Davis of Piedmont and John Davis of Yukon, and all her grandchildren.

The wake and funeral were at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Yukon. Burial was at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Okarche.

Donations in Jean’s Memory can be made to St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church, Building Fund, Yukon.

Services were under the direction of Huber Benson Funeral Home, El Reno.

STANLEY DAVID VCULEK II

Stanley David Vculek, II, passed away at his home on Jan. 16 at the age of 66.

He was born Jan. 30, 1953, in Enid to parents, Stanley and Connie (Holmes) Vculek.

The family moved to Yukon in 1958, where he attended school, graduating in 1971.

He worked for Kellogg’s for more than 30 years before he retired.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Vculek; sister, Carolyn Vculek; grandparents, Emil and Mary Vculek and Herbert and Frances Holmes, and several uncles and aunts.

David is survived by his son, Shannon Vculek; granddaughters, Kalee and Raven Vculek; mother, Connie Vculek and sister, Brenda Monroe.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John Nepomuk Catholic School, P.O. Box 850249, Yukon, OK 73085 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Yukon, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

CHRISTOPHER SEAN MCCLENDON

Our precious son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Christopher Sean McClendon, went through the gates of Heaven on Jan. 16.

God and Dad were there waiting to greet him.

Chris was born July 2, 1973, to parents Mark and Sheryl (Reber) McClendon in Weatherford.

Chris could light up a room with his sweet, infectious smile, and accepted everyone as they were.

He loved trains, watches, taking out the trash, going out to eat (especially to Sonic for his vanilla Coke!), animals and Special Olympics where he bowled and played bocce with the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. group.

Chris loved his family and friends most of all.

We will forever miss his innocent, precious smile and laugh, and him telling each of us that he had a dream about us and it was a nightmare.

He would say “This is my sister Shana, my brother Matt,” and was learning to say “This is my sister-in-law Heather.”

He loved all of you so much.

Most of all, this Mom will miss all the “I love you’s,” holding my hands, his arm around my shoulders, my hugs and all his kisses on my head, and making sure we got where we were going.

In Chris’s own way, he was showing us all how to be kind to each other and tell each other we love them because life is short.

What a legacy!

He could hear a phone number or hear a birthday and he would remember it. Yes, he was my own personal GPS.

If he had been there once, he could take you right back there again. He might not see you in a while but when he did, it was as if he had seen you yesterday.

No matter how bad I looked, he would always tell me, “You look pretty, mom.”

We are so over-the-moon grateful that Chris filled our lives with his joy.

He wants to see each of you again.

So in his own way, he would say get your heart right with Jesus so one day when it is our time, Chris will be at the gates of Heaven waiting for you alongside Jesus to welcome you home with that wonderful smile.

Bye for now my sweet boy — see you later. You are forever loved!

Chris is preceded in death by his father, Mark McClendon; grandparents John and Anna Reber and Vern McClendon; great-grandparents Edgar and Florence Reber, Henry and Mary Kluver, Jo and Ruth McClendon, and Fred and Glenna Irion; uncles Merle Ray McClendon, John Lynn Reber and Ricky Reber.

He is survived by is mother, Sheryl; sisters Shana McClendon, Kristin Gilke and Janessa Dowers; brothers Matt McClendon and Steve Dowers; precious grandmother Zoie McClendon; uncles Mike McClendon and wife Hannie, and Monte McClendon and wife Judy; great-uncles Bill Kluver, and John Glenn and wife Jo; aunt Alta Reber; nephews Zane Riffe, T.J. Brown and wife Jessica, Dakota Dowers, and Colton Dowers; nieces Savannah Riffe and Jessica Brown; along with many other loving family members and friends.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Baptist Church, 4901 N. Sara Road in Yukon with burial at the Yukon Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. group to help with the Special Olympics. Donations can brought to Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary, 201 E. Main St, Yukon.

DEATH NOTICES

Thomas Bonavida

Thomas Phillip Bonavida, 80, died Jan. 19. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Nora Fanning

Nora Mae Fanning, 95, died Jan. 20. A graveside service is set for

1 p.m. Thursday at Arlington Memory Gardens Cemetery in Oklahoma City. (Yanda)

William Hladik

William Joseph Hladik, 75, died Jan. 19. Services are pending. (McNeil’s)

Nina McMillen

Nina Elizabeth McMillan, 72, died Jan. 17. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Piedmont First United Methodist Church. (McNeil’s)

Christopher McClendon

Christopher Sean McClendon, 46, died Jan. 16. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Community Church. (Ingram)