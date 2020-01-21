Number of registered Canadian County voters climbs

Following the statewide trends, the overall number of registered voters in Canadian County is on an uptick, and Republicans and Independent party affiliates have made the largest gains, state and local election board numbers show.

There are over a million Republicans statewide. In 2015, the number of Republican voters overtook the Democratic Party voters across the state.

Canadian County is the fourth largest county in Oklahoma. It is also 60 percent Republican.

Wanda Armold, Canadian County Election Board secretary, said the numbers of all voters should rise even further in the coming weeks as the March 3 Super Tuesday presidential primary approaches.

“I do expect more people to register to vote as there is more election coverage on the news and in the newspaper,” Armold said.

As of January, there were 48,564 Republicans, or 60% of the registered voters in Canadian County, compared to 18,265 Democrats, or 22%.

There also are 550 Libertarians, less than 1% and 12,409 voters,

15 %, who consider themselves independents, the Canadian County Election Board reports.

The total for 2020 shows 79,788 registered voters in Canadian County.

In 2018, there were 45,110 Republicans, 61%, compared to 17,832 Democrats, 24%, and 274 Libertarians, less than 1% and 10,600 independents, 14%, registered in Canadian County for a total of 73,816 voters.

Statewide, in January, there were 2,090,107 registered voters compared to 2,016,157 voters in 2018.

Statewide, there are 1,008,569 Republican voters, or 48% of registered voters as of January, compared to 738,256 Democrats, or 35%, the state election board reported.

Republican voters increased their numbers in 2020 compared to 2018, when there were 942,621 Republicans in the state, or 46%.

Statewide, Democrats have lost numbers in 2020.

In 2018, there were 769,772 Democrats, or 38% of registered voters.

Statewide, Libertarians showed 11,171 voters in 2020 compared to 4,897 in 2018. Both numbers are less than 1% of the total of registered voters in the state.

Independents have 332,111 voters, 15.9% in 2020, compared to 298,867 or 14.8% in 2018.

To register to vote, visit www.elections.ok.gov or fill out a voter registration application available at any state or county election board office, most post offices, tag agencies or

libraries.