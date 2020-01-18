Lady cagers continue to fight in 58-43 loss

Roy Wyckoff was proud of his team. The players continued to fight as they played one of the top teams in Class 6A.

The Millers fell 58-43 to No. 2-ranked Deer Creek during Tuesday’s homecoming game.

“What we are trying to do is, no matter what, fight until the end. If you keep doing that, good things will happen,” Wyckoff said.

Yukon played close in the first quarter against the Lady Antlers (10-2), and was only down by two points, 10-8.

However, Deer Creek began to pull away in the second quarter, netting 17 points while holding Yukon to seven.

That second quarter proved to be the key difference in the game as Yukon played close in the second half, scoring 13 points and 15 points in the final two stanzas.

Yukon held Deer Creek to 16 points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth.

Yukon received a solid performance by A’Munique Holmes, who scored 15 points for the Millers, and Sydney Brown, who scored 11.

Kristen Readel had nine points for the Millers.

Holmes was six of 13 from the field for Yukon, including three of eight from 3-point range.

Brown was four of 16 from the field, though she did hit two 3-pointers.

Despite the loss, Wyckoff said he was pleased with how his team reacted.

“They did what we asked, which is fight. We didn’t make as many good basketball plays as Deer Creek. Right now, they are better than we are as a basketball team. But the effort, the fight and the grit, I thought we stayed in the game by how hard they fought,” Wyckoff said.

That is what he expects.

“I can do that any day of the week if they fight. So, I was really proud of them,” he said.

Yukon is 6-7 on the season, but is coming off a nice outing the previous week at a tournament in Anadarko, where the team finished second.

Yukon also has been fighting the injury bug. Readel, who suffered an injury last week and was taken off the court on a stretcher, returned.

However, Meya Case is out for the season with a knee injury.

“I was not upset with anything our girls did, other than turn it over too much,” Wyckoff said.

Yukon is off until Tuesday when it hosts Stillwater. Game time is 6 p.m.