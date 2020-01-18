Grapplers come up short on homecoming

With Yukon up by one point, it all came down to a battle between two heavyweights. Unfortunately, it didn’t go the Millers’ way, and Yukon lost to Deer Creek 41-36 on homecoming.

The dual loss to No. 9 Deer Creek means Yukon has been eliminated from dual state contention.

For coach Joe Schneider, while the loss was disappointing, he did see some good things.

“We gave up too many falls, we gave up too many bonus points,” Schneider said. “We talked about that going in.”

Yukon had early success and late success in the dual but struggled in the middle weights.

“There were some forfeits in there, where we are struggling with some weight classes. Gotta get some things lined out, and we’re hurt and banged up a little bit, but we saw some fight in some of those guys,” the coach said.

Yukon entered the dual ranked No. 10 in Class 6A.

The team was set to participate in the conference tournament Friday and Saturday.

Yukon jumped out to an early 24-5 lead behind falls from Jackson Bodine at 106 and Cooper Mahaffey at 113.

Deer Creek got on the board at 120 when J.J. Colbert defeated Brady Ramsey with a 17-2 decision.

At 126, Jonah Hanscom got a fall against Grant Presley, followed at 132 with a forfeit win.

Three straight falls for Deer Creek, as well as a forfeit from Yukon brought the Antlers all the way back.

Ryan Snodgrass, who just missed the state tournament last season, returned to the mat for the first time this season at 182 pounds.

Snodgrass took his opponent, Cooper Mendenhall, deep into the third period before he eventually lost by fall.

Conner Columbus got Yukon back on a positive note by winning the 195-pound match with a 6-4 decision.

At 220, Corbin Gordon earned a fall in the second period against Garrick Johnson.

With Gordon’s win, Yukon was up by a point going into the final match.

Lane Parks, wrestling at 285, went the distance against his Antlers’ opponent. However, lost 4-1.

“I’m proud of some of the younger guys we slipped into the lineup when we knew there were some tough guys they were going up against,” Schneider said. “They didn’t give up.”

The coach said the team does have work to do.

“That is definitely the chant we have. We have work to do,”Schneider said. “I’m proud of the way our guys fought. We’re getting better.”

The Millers, after the conference tournament, has a week off as the team prepares for its annual Jay Hancock Tournament, which is set for Jan. 25.