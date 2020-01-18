Cold shooting dooms Yukon against Deer Creek

The good news is that the Yukon basketball team has several days to forget about a bad outing Tuesday against Deer Creek.

The bad news is that they have several days in which their coach is not likely to let them forget.

The Millers were sluggish coming out of the gate Tuesday against the Antlers, who rattled off 3-pointer after 3-pointer to take an early lead that they never relinquished.

Deer Creek won 67-54 to snap a four-game winning streek that dated to Dec. 20.

Yukon (8-3) had moved up to No. 14 in Class 6A.

Coach Kevin Ritter said he wasn’t disappointed that his players didn’t shoot well in the first half, but that they didn’t appear to be in sync.

“I didn’t think we came out with any kind of energy. … I was disappointed, not so much in the misses, but that we didn’t play with energy and didn’t execute anything on offense,” Ritter said.

Yukon hit only 33% of its 3-point attempts, while the Antlers seemed to find nothing but net in the first quarter from outside.

By the end of the first quarter, Deer Creek had already doubled up the Millers, 18-9. That included four 3-pointers, two from Jerry Tullis and one each from Sam Battle and Mason Blackburn.

By the time the night ended, the Antlers had hit 8 of 14 treys with Tullis hitting five of those.

The Antlers also shot just under 50 percent (18 of 38) from two-point range.

Deer Creek also used a stifling defense that limited Yukon to just 17 points in the first half, while rattling off 37 points of its own.

Yukon did push into the Antlers’ lead at the beginning of the second half, knocking down seven quick points.

However, they were never able to get the lead below double digits.

“We’ve got to get back in the gym and try to get better before next Tuesday,” Ritter said.

“The good news for me, as a coach, and the bad news for them as players is that we’ve got five days before we play again. So, we get to have some fun in practice.”

Yukon finished the night with only two players in double figures.

Carson Lambakus finished with 13 points, while Justice Reister had 11.

Tullis led the way for Deer Creek with 19.

Yukon will host Stillwater on Tuesday.