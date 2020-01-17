Yukon to honor local OKC bombing victims

The Yukon City Council plans to honor six residents who died April 19, 1995, when the Oklahoma City federal building was bombed.

The council plans to proclaim 2020 as a Year of Remebrance during its meeting Tuesday.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the bombing at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

The crime left 186 people dead and hundreds injured.

Among those who died were Yukon residents Richard A. Allen, Carol Louise Bowers, Larry James Jones, Lanny Lee David Scroggins, Michael George Thompson and John A. Youngblood.

The proclamation states, “The events of April 19, 1995, changed Oklahoma and our nation forever but by Looking Back to the example set in those decisive days, we can Think Forward to a better future for the generations that follow.”

Tuesday’s city council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Centennial Building, 12 S. Fifth St.