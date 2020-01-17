OSSAA announces district alignment

Not much will change for the Yukon Miller football program over the next two years, at least as far as who their district opponents will be.

The Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association released its district alignment this week.

For Yukon, in Class 6A-1-1, the district is exactly the same as it has been for the past two years and will include powerhouse teams of Broken Arrow and Jenks in the Tulsa area, along with central Oklahoma teams Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Norman, Westmoore and Enid.

The district alignment is a bit frustrating for coach Jeremy Reed, who said he fought to get the district realigned.

However, the 16 coaches in Class 6A-1 voted 10-6 to keep the district unchanged.

Reed said District 6A-1-1 is top heavy.

“I did all my fighting for what I thought was right in December. The coaches did not want to make a change,” he said. “That was disappointing and frustrating that we weren’t able to balance the districts the way the data has shown.”

Reed said there is nothing left to do but prepare for the season.

“We have to get ready to play the season of 2020 and prepare to do what we do. We’ve got to get better and play ball,” Reed said.

Reed’s Millers finished last season with a 4-6 record, losing to Broken Arrow and Edmond Santa Fe by one point.

However, even had the Millers won those games, there would have been no guarantee that Yukon would have advanced to the playoffs.

Two years ago, Yukon finished with a 6-4 record, which was the sixth best record in Class 6A-1, and still did not qualify for the post-season.

Meanwhile, 6A-1-2 will include Mustang, Edmond North, Moore, Norman North, Owasso, Southmoore and Tulsa Union. New to the mix this year is Putnam City.

Dropping into Class 6A-II was Putnam City North.

For Southwest Covenant, the new year will bring significant changes, including a move from Class C football, where it has been dominant, to Class B.

The Patriots have been assigned to District B-4 and will join Alex, Bray-Doyle, Caddo and Strother.