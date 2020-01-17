OBITUARY – Bruce Hubert Smrcka – Death Notices

Bruce Hubert Smrcka, 65, passed away Jan. 15 in Oklahoma City.

He was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Oklahoma City to Hubert and Barbara (Kolar) Smrcka.

A 1973 graduate of Yukon High School, Bruce was engaged in the family farming business, where they also ran a dairy farm for many years.

He later worked at Cimarron Pottery and Precure Nursery.

Bruce was a member of Oklahoma Farm Bureau, loved antiques and hanging out at Banner Co-op.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Smrcka; mother, Barbara Smrcka Yanda; stepfather, Dr. A.V. Yanda Jr., and stepbrother, Anton V. Yanda III.

Bruce is survived by three sons, Sgt. 1st Class Steven Smrcka and wife Stephanie; Daniel Smrcka and wife Dakota, and Josh Smrcka; three grandchildren, Kennady, Ainsley and Harper Smrcka; brother, Joe Smrcka and girlfriend, Velma Stewart; stepsister, Debra Vossen and husband Dan, and their two children, Avy Redus and husband Brady and Adam Vossen; stepsister-in-law, Donna J. Yanda, and her two sons, Tony Yanda and wife Kimberly and their children, Lola, Vincent and Lucy Yanda, and Lance R. Yanda.

Also surviving are numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and other relatives.

Viewing will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon.

His life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

DEATH NOTICES

Marion Barton

Marion Nelson Barton, 66, died Jan. 14. His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Yukon Church. (Ingram)

Steven Mattern

Steven Curtiss Mattern, 65, died Jan. 13. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clear Springs Freewill Baptist Church, Mustang. (McNeil’s)

Bruce Smrcka

Bruce Hurbert Smrcka, 65, died Jan. 15. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Yanda and Son Funeral Home.