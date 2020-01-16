Woman, 75, recovering after dog attack

A 75-year-old Mustang woman was treated Tuesday for serious bites and two broken bones in her right arm that were suffered during a dog attack, her husband said.

Judy Hand had gone outside from her home at 700 Songbird Way in Mustang about 6 p.m. Tuesday to get the mail when a large dog jumped her, said her husband, Robert Hand.

“When she stepped onto the concrete, this big dog attacked her from the rear and mauled her,” Robert Hand said.

He said he was inside and heard her screams.

Robert Hand ran outside and found his wife with bite marks on the upper part of her right arm.

He called 911, but decided to drive her to a local hospital himself.

He said the mixed-breed dog weighs about 100 pounds or more.

The owners has had trouble keeping him confined recently, and the dog had been aggressive with other neighbors, Robert Hand said.

The owner was cited for failing to confine the dog and harboring a vicious dog, police said.

Judy Hand will have to undergo surgery to set two broken bones in her arm, her husband said.

The dog will be quarantined at a veterinarian for 10 days, Mustang police chief Robert Groseclose said.

“If people have a pet, they have to be responsible for them,” he said.