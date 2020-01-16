Mustang grapplers place third at Geary meet

Mustang High School’s wrestlers claimed three individual titles and placed third in the team standings last weekend at the Geary Tournament.

Returning state champion Tucker Owens had perhaps the biggest victory, winning an impressive 3-1 decision in the 120-pound finals. He beat Dominic Chavez of Arlington (Texas) Martin last Saturday.

Chavez is No. 13 nationally this week in his weight in InterMat’s rankings.

“Tucker performs up to expectations every time he steps on the mat,” Mustang coach Brian Picklo said. “He’s about the most consistent wrestler we have.”

Owens won four matches in the tournament, raising his season record to 23-2.

MHS’ John Wiley, rated 17th nationally, also won four matches en route to the 145-pound championship. He decisioned Edmond Memorial’s Jackson Oplotnik, 7-4, in the finals.

Tate Picklo, Mustang’s 182-

pounder, remained unbeaten.

Picklo, ranked No. 9 in the country, is 25-0 this season after winning four matches, including a 13-6 decision in the finals over Trevor Dopps of Goddard, Kansas.

Bronco 106-pounder Shelton Chastain reached the finals too, winning four of five matches. He placed second, losing 5-0 to Cael Hughes of Stillwater.

The Broncos had three wrestlers place fourth. They were Keegan Luton (138), Jack Kitchingham (195) and Judson Rowland (220).

After the dual loss to Broken Arrow last Thursday, coach Picklo said he liked how his team performed at Geary.

“We definitely responded. I think overall we gave a better effort,” Picklo said.

Broken Arrow placed first (139.5 points) and was followed in the standings by Choctaw (106.5), Mustang (104.5) and Tuttle (102.5).

It was the 76th annual Geary Tournament, which is the oldest wrestling event in the U.S.

Mustang returns to action Friday and Saturday in the COAC Tournament at Southmoore High School. Competition begins at 10 a.m. each day.